Perkiomen Valley High School students stage walkout over reinstated mask mandate

The district said they respect the students' right to advocate for what they believe in.
By
COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students at Perkiomen Valley High School in Collegeville staged a walkout over the reinstated mask mandate.

A federal judge in Philadelphia ruled Tuesday in favor of the plaintiffs who were seeking a temporary restraining order after the school board voted 5-4 late last year to rescind the mandate and make masks optional in schools beginning Jan. 24.

A hearing will be held on a preliminary injunction in 14 days.

Lawyers representing a group of parents and students filed the lawsuit under pseudonyms for fear of retribution. They argue that the school board's vote to remove the mandate violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

As for the walkout, the district said they respect the students' right to advocate for what they believe in. Students returned to school after 30 minutes.

The attorney representing the school board did not want to comment to Action News, but argued in court the district has masks available for students and additional mitigation efforts.

Both parties will be back in court on February 4.

