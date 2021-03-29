Murder charges pending after dismembered body found in U-Haul in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are facing murder charges in connection with the gruesome death of a man whose dismembered body was found in a U-Haul truck in Philadelphia's Somerton section in February.

Authorities tell Action News that Taray Herring, 47, will soon be charged with murder in the death of Peter Gerold. Herring was already behind bars on charges of abuse of corpse, criminal trespass, theft, and evidence-tampering in connection with the case.

Another suspect, Jeanette Pace, of Ventnor, New Jersey, will also soon be charged with murder in Gerold's death.



The circumstances surrounding Gerold's killing have not yet been released.

The investigation started on February 11 when officers found body parts inside a U-Haul truck.

SEE ALSO: Officers find body parts in dumpster, U-Haul in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating after multiple body parts were discovered at two crime scenes on Thursday. Investigators say the cases could be connected.



Prior to the discovery, investigators said someone had called in a burglary in progress at a home and then reported seeing a U-Haul truck leave the scene.

Neighbors say Gerold lived at the home and he operated "Kneading You Therapy," a massage therapy practice out of his house. Neighbors said they noticed Gerold's cars missing earlier this week.
Neighbors said Gerold had several exotic pets like birds, fish and turtles.

He also grew honey and would deliver to his neighbors, said next door neighbor Tiffany McLean.

SEE ALSO: Burglary, other charges filed after dismembered body found in truck in Philadelphia

"He was always willing to help people no matter what; it's so sad," McLean said.

Neighbor Linda Xander said he was known to offer work around the house to people and may have been too trusting.

"We figured he was always helping them do something, you know...I guess this is his payback for doing something nice," said Xander.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is expected to release more details on the case in the coming days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiabody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death: LIVE
Mother charged in shooting death of 12-year-old daughter: DA
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Lupus clinical trials now enrolling patents to assist in fight vs. autoimmune disease
COVID vaccine eligibility expands in NJ today: Here's what to know
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Show More
Quick-hitting storm damages roof, leaves thousands without power
AccuWeather: Soaked in two ways the next two days
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
Man, 20, suffers 3rd degree burns in North Philly crash
List of spots PennDOT will be filling in potholes across Philly, Pa. suburbs
More TOP STORIES News