400 pound bear shows up on Pennsylvania man's home security video

400 pound bear shows up on Pa. man's home security video. Watch the video from 6abc.com on November 2, 2018.

HAWLEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Lots of people today have home camera systems that record and alert them on their phones to unwanted intruders.

For one northeast Pennsylvania resident, he caught one huge intruder on his. The Hawley man says his camera notified him that a 400 pound bear was walking around the outside of his home.

He immediately used an option to share the video with his surrounding neighbors in case the seemingly docile bear wandered their way.

The man said he had never seen a bear near his home before and now was rethinking letting his dog out at night alone.

