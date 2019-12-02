Pets & Animals

Bear on the loose for several days spotted in Delaware County

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People in Delaware County are on alert as authorities try to track a bear that has been spotted in different towns for several days now.

The bear has visited Broomall, Radnor Township and Haverford Township.

Keith Moyer says he came in close contact with the bear Sunday morning in Collingdale near Bartram Avenue.



Police agencies across the region have been trying to get the word out on social media, reminding people to keep their trash secured and keep a safe distance.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is monitoring the sightings.
