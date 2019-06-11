Black bears fight over scraps in Canadian garbage dump

TULITA, Canada -- A couple of black bears were caught on camera fighting over a snack at a garbage dump in Canada.The two decided on the same paper bag with scraps of food, sparking a mini-brawl.The real winners here seemed to be the crows who swooped in during the melee to score the prize.Tulita resident Brian McPherson filmed the food fight."(They) started eating and then you could hear them make really weird noises and then they started fighting. I think they were fighting over the bag," he told the CBC.