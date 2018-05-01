PETS & ANIMALS

Brandywine Valley SPCA hoping to turn shelter into rehab center

Delaware News

GEORGETOWN, Del. (WPVI) --
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is on a mission to save even more animals.

The group says it's hoping to secure an unused animal shelter in Georgetown to serve as a Rescue and Rehab Center.

It's 11,000 square feet and sits on 13 acres off Shingle Point Road.

It will be sold at an auction on June 9th.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is seeking donations and pledges.

If you're interested in helping, visit www.bvspca.org/rescue-rehab

