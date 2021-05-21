Pets & Animals

Brood X cicadas, other insects begin to emerge across Delaware Valley

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around Delaware Valley

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Emerging from your pandemic pad this spring? You won't be alone.

Sure, you may have heard all about the Brood X cicadas. But, have you actually seen up close yet?

"I feel like they are cute," said Doug Curtiss, of Newark, Delaware.

"I'm mostly grossed out by them," said his father, Caleb.

Caleb Curtiss and his son Doug may be the leading authority on the 17-year phenomenon.

Their yard is full of them. Doug has also been collecting them to protect them from predators, like the family dog or lawnmower.

RELATED: Curious what cicadas taste like? Cicada recipes could help you find out

"Doug wants to be very gentle to the bugs. He doesn't want to hurt the bugs and so we're not going to mow the lawn," said Caleb.

So, what's so special about the Brood X?

"Brood X also happens to be the largest of all of the ones in the country, so three different species are going to be coming up in the billons across our region," said Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion CEO Dr. John Cambridge.

That's right, billions. So, what have the cicadas been up to all these years? Eating.

"This is not an invasive species, this is not a harmful species. As immatures, they are feeding on tree roots for 17 years before they emerge as adults," Cambridge added.

That's when things will get noisy.

"You will hear it 24 hours a day," said Cambridge.



A least for the next month while the Brood X find mates, lay eggs and then die.

Not as easy to get rid of is the spotted lanternfly.

Nymphs, the little ones, have already been spotted, so you can expect to see scenes of covered steps in Center City again.

Cambridge said don't squish them, but report them.

"People should act as eyes, not as swatting bats," he said.

Finally, ticks are a usual concern this season. Experts say the Delaware Valley is a hotspot for tick-borne illnesses, like Lyme disease.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnewarkpennsylvania newspestsanimaldelaware newsbugs
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to end indoor mask mandate next week as shore gears up for holiday
Exclusive video shows moment of Bensalem hit-and-run
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
This rapid COVID test could deliver results within minutes
Thousands can relate to little boy's reaction to mom's surprise
South Jersey 9-year-old thanks school nurse for saving her life
Masks no longer required outdoors in Philly; other mandates eased
Show More
Group works to create new school to replace closing Hallahan High School
Man's shooting death by Milford police justified, Dept. of Justice says
How diverse are Philly-area police departments? Action News investigates
Biden bestows Medal of Honor on Korean War veteran
Police release facial reconstruction of woman's skull found in park
More TOP STORIES News