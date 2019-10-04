"Chunk" the groundhog goes viral

When he noticed his vegetables were going missing, he set up a camera to catch the culprit. It was not a rabbit or a deer. It was "Chunk" the groundhog.
Permar began uploading videos of Chunk staring into the camera and munching away at his veggies. He became a viral sensation.
Chunk's Youtube page has over 5,000 subscribers and is creating smiles all over the world.
His followers will be disappointed when Chunk goes into hibernation. But next year, Permar has decided to build an entire garden just for Chunk to have his share.
