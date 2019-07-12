community journalist

Meet the owner of nine Newfoundland dogs

GLEN MILLS, Pa. -- Mackenzie Makatche and her mom said that one enormous Newfoundland dog was not enough.

A passion for puppies made their family much bigger, weighing in at nine dogs under one roof!

Makatche shares photos and videos of her furry family on an Instagram account called, "TheNewfCrew." Since her mother's passing, she has been using it to find and share comfort through her pets.

Watch Action News play around with the pups as Makatche shares her story!
