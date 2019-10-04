Pets & Animals

Chunk the groundhog! Vegetable thief caught in the act

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware gardener was determined to catch the thief stealing his vegetables, but instead he ended up falling in love.

Jeff Permar set up a garden outside his home in Middletown.

But his fruits and vegetables would disappear before he had a chance to harvest them.



Permar set up a camera up to catch the mystery thief.

It turned out to be a chubby groundhog munching away on the fruits of his labor.

"He won our hearts over. How can you hurt something that is so cute and so innocent?" he said.



Permar named the groundhog "Chunk" and started a YouTube page featuring him feasting on his vegetables.
