Pets & Animals

"Comfort dog" to help calm nerves in Bucks County court

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A new employee in Bucks County is bringing some relief in the courtroom.

Daisey has been hired as the full-time courthouse comfort dog in Doylestown.

The two-year-old yellow lab has the task of calming victims or witnesses who appear in court.

She was specially trained by Canine Partners for Life.

Staff members who care for Daisey say she's very quiet but very photogenic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdoylestown boroughpennsylvania newsservice animal
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Police: Day care worker murdered 4-month-old baby; incident on video
Shots fired after football game at Morrisville High School
AccuWeather: Dorian Racing Away, Sunshine Returns Saturday
Police seek man who touched 10-year-old girl at NJ Walmart
Teen's message: "I'm lucky to be alive. Just put down the vapes"
Female football "Warrior" wants to get the win and change the game
Show More
Bryce Harper leaves game after being hit by pitch
Officials inspect West Philadelphia church destroyed by flames
Refinery workers claim they can't access their savings after explosion
Building it Better Together: The jobs of the future
New Trenton Central High School ready to welcome students
More TOP STORIES News