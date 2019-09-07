"Comfort dog" to help calm nerves in Bucks County court

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A new employee in Bucks County is bringing some relief in the courtroom.
Daisey has been hired as the full-time courthouse comfort dog in Doylestown.
The two-year-old yellow lab has the task of calming victims or witnesses who appear in court.
She was specially trained by Canine Partners for Life.
Staff members who care for Daisey say she's very quiet but very photogenic.
