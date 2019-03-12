Dog helps owner with laundry, other chores

LEHMRADE, Germany -- Sometimes it takes a German pinscher to get all those annoying tasks around the house completed.In this video, uploaded to Instagram, six-year-old Amelie can be seen taking items out of her owner's washing machine in their home in Lehmrade, Germany.Owner Luca Neumann told Storyful that Amelia's skillset goes beyond doing the laundry. "She can sort bottles in a crate, for example; help you to clean up your home or go shopping for you," he said.