Dog helps owner with laundry, other chores

Dog helps owner with laundry, other chores. Watch the video in the player above.

LEHMRADE, Germany -- Sometimes it takes a German pinscher to get all those annoying tasks around the house completed.

In this video, uploaded to Instagram, six-year-old Amelie can be seen taking items out of her owner's washing machine in their home in Lehmrade, Germany.

Owner Luca Neumann told Storyful that Amelia's skillset goes beyond doing the laundry. "She can sort bottles in a crate, for example; help you to clean up your home or go shopping for you," he said.
