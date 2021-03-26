Quick-thinking dog runs into street, flags down car to save owner's life: VIDEO

Haley Moore and her dog Clover were out on a walk in an Ottawa, Canada, neighborhood, when Moore's seizure began and she collapsed to the ground.
Nearby security camera footage shows the 1-and-a-half-year old Maremma mix spring into action, first checking on her owner, and then trying to get the attention of someone who could help.
Eventually, Clover frees herself from her leash and flags down a truck. The man inside was able to get Moore the help she needed.
"It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way. She kind of backed into the road to block my truck," the driver, Dryden Oatway, told CTV.
Moore is doing fine now and is grateful that her rescue dog has now returned the favor.
"If this ends up happening again, I feel 10 times safer and I know she will be there for me," she said. "You know how good animals are and she's a really amazing dog and I love her to death."
