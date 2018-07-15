U.S. & WORLD

Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

A dog in Arizona who was hailed a hero for saving his owner from a rattlesnake's bite recently got a special honor at a Major League Baseball game.

Todd the Golden Retriever puppy heroically stood between his owner and the snake, resulting in him getting bit right on his face.
RELATED: Golden retriever shields owner from rattlesnake bite while hiking
EMBED More News Videos

Paula Godwin praised her dog Todd as a hero for leaping between her and a lunging snake while they were on a hike recently in Arizona.



The mostly healed Todd got quite the honor at an Arizona Diamondbacks pre-game ceremony.

The six-month-old pup word a Diamondbacks jersey during the "dog days of summer" game.

The irony wasn't lost on his owner.

"I think it's kind of ironic the Diamondbacks are honoring him, since a diamondback bit him."
While Todd did not throw out the first pitch, his owner says that's okay he'd probably be a better fetcher anyway.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogheroArizona Diamondbacks
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI
Crews rescue deer stuck in abandoned well in New Castle County
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News