Gator rings doorbell at N.J. woman's new Myrtle Beach home

A woman who just moved to Myrtle Beach got a rather unusual welcome.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPVI) -- A Mercer County, New Jersey native, who just moved to South Carolina, was welcomed to her home by quite the guest.

Recent Ewing Township resident, Karen Alfano, actually captured an alligator trying to ring her doorbell.

Alfano was walking back to her new home at the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club when the sight stopped her in her tracks.

After recording the strange scene, Alfano used her phone to call authorities so they could remove the unwelcome intruder.
