Haddonfield Police welcome their first K9 officer, Blue

Haddonfield Police welcome their first K9 officer, Blue. Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on January 4, 2019.

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (WPVI) --
There's a brand new officer at the Haddonfield Police Department, and you might call this recruitment extra special.

Meet K9 Officer Blue.

He was hired out of a litter of 12 bloodhound puppies, officially becoming the first K9 officer in Haddonfield history.

Members of the Haddonfield Police Department made quite the trip to personally recruit their department's first K9.

Lt. Steven Camiscioli and Patrolman Jacob Sorg drove more than 350 miles to Westport, New York to meet the possible new recruits.

With the help of the New York State Police K9 Unit, they hand-picked Officer Blue.

They say he scored the highest of his litter during a three-hour testing process.

"Blue here, on every stage, reacted perfectly. He came to my commands and even with all distractions he blew everything out of the water," Patrolman Sorg said.

Sorg will also be working directly with Blue - that includes his training.

The pup spent the day Friday meeting his new family at the Haddonfield Police Department.

It will take about six to eight months before Blue is officially trained and on the job.

They say bloodhounds are particularly good in missing persons cases, and they are so happy to welcome him to the force.

-----
