BEES

Hundreds of bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the swarm of bees at a hot dog stand in Times Square.

TIMES SQUARE --
A swarm of bees had caused a brief commotion in Times Square in New York City after they made their home atop a hot dog stand.

It happened at 43rd Street and Broadway at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The New York Police Department's beekeepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees.

WABC-TV shows thousands of bees crowding the top of the vendor's umbrella as a beekeeper sucks them into a hose.

In a tweet, the NYPD said that "no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbeesTimes SquareManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BEES
Ohio exterminators clears nearly 1,000 hornets from car
Cheerios giving away seeds to bring back the bees
Bees invade city hall in northeastern Pa.
3 kids hospitalized, 9 others treated for wasp stings in Del.
More bees
PETS & ANIMALS
PETA to erect billboard at crash site to honor turkeys killed in big rig crash
Giraffe joins wedding party
Minneapolis company offering 'fur-ternity' leave for those with new pets
Firefighters rescue horse trapped up to its torso in mud
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Philly detective under investigation for racially-charged letter
Tractor-trailer crash in New Jersey blamed on road rage
Go-kart crash leaves woman dead in Cape May Co.
Arrest in hit-and-run that killed man, 70, getting ice cream
2 men arrested for brazen Chester murder
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
VIDEO: Charity jar stolen from Wawa store in New Jersey
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles help out after gear stolen from youth team
Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans after ruling
Gun battle erupts outside of West Philly rec center
3 injured in South Philly drive-by shooting, including teen
Family mourns man shot outside bus in Hunting Park
More News