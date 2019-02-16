K-9 named 'Goose' finds missing New Jersey woman

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --A police K-9 named "Goose" tracked down a missing woman in Robbinsville, New Jersey earlier this week.
The distraught woman went missing from her home nearby late Monday night.
Soon after search operations began the next day, Goose picked up a scent and tracked it through a horse pasture and found the woman deep inside a bamboo grove.
The woman was treated and reunited with her family.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps