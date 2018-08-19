U.S. & WORLD

Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI

Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on August 19, 2018.

Not only are the Eagles preparing for the regular season, but a group of felines are purr-paring for Kitten Bowl VI!

It's an annual event that happens on Super Bowl Sunday.

Training is serious business, with these furry little guys perfecting their cuteness factor.

The kittens involved each year are recues.

This year, they are from Northern California, where those devastating wildfires continue to burn out of control.

