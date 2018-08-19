Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI

Not only are the Eagles preparing for the regular season, but a group of felines are purr-paring for Kitten Bowl VI!
It's an annual event that happens on Super Bowl Sunday.
Training is serious business, with these furry little guys perfecting their cuteness factor.
The kittens involved each year are recues.
This year, they are from Northern California, where those devastating wildfires continue to burn out of control.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldkittens
pets-animalsu.s. & worldkittens