La Salle University announces dog-friendly residence hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
LaSalle University officials have announced a plan for the school's first dog-friendly residence hall.

Upperclassmen who choose to live in Saint George Hall may now apply to have a small dog, 30 pounds or less, in their dorms beginning this fall.

"Students enjoy having animals on campus, whether it's during our 'Pause for Paws' stressbuster event each semester or through our ongoing partnership with Purina," said Dawn Soufleris, Ph.D., Vice President of Student Affairs. "We recognize that there are mental, physical, and emotional benefits to having a pet, and are excited to provide this option to our on-campus community."

University officials say the initiative expands upon the existing 'Emotional Support Animal' policy.

New amenities will include a dog-run, on-campus washing station and a lounging space.
