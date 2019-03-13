Man saves dog from burning house

PALA, California -- A man in California ran into his burning home to save the family dog that was trapped in the yard.
Monday's incident was caught on video that later went viral.
KUSI-TV reports, the fire took everything Jose Guzman owned, except for one thing - his dog, Gabbana.
"She was tied up back by that three over there, by the fence. All the way in the back, that's where she stays," Guzman said.
The cell phone video that captures Guzman rushing past firefighters and into his burning home, looking frantically for his dog, who was tied up in the back of the property.
Just moments later, they run out - both of them safe.
"I was not scared, I was not thinking about it, I was just thinking about getting her," Guzman said.
Gabbana was a special favorite of his three daughters, including 4-year-old Hazel.
The family had gone out for a visit with grandparents when the fire first broke out.
A neighbor called him after seeing the smoke.
"I parked my truck there and ran, the firefighters didn't even see me coming through," Guzman said.
When Guzman arrived, the blaze that had started next door had engulfed his home as well.
Fire crews had already arrived, but Guzman had just one thought - to find the dog, Gabbana.
"I couldn't see nothing. I came past this point, I got here and I saw her leash stretched out," Guzman said.
Once at the back of the yard, Guzman saw that the dog house had burned.
He found Gabbana hiding in the bathroom, the only part of the house that hadn't burned.
"So, I unhooked her and I grabbed her from the collar and we walked all the way back over there, we ran all the way back over there," Guzman said.
With his adrenaline pumping, Guzman did not realize until afterwards that he had been burned on his face and on his hands.
Gabbana was scorched on her nose and paws.
"I'm thinking I'll give her another chance," Guzman said.
In the fire, Guzman, his wife and three daughters lost nearly everything they owned, including the tools he uses.
Guzman works two jobs, in construction and landscaping.
"This is, this is it - this is all we had. We have nothing else now," Guzman said.
But amid the rubble and the ruin, Guzman sees the blessings. He has his family and their love, even from those who can't put that in words.
"We've had her since she was not even old enough to leave her mom yet. And she's been with us ever since," Guzman said. "She's part of family. We love her."
