Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of Brooklyn station booth

Joe Torres has the details.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WPVI) --
A big rat chased an MTA station agent out of her station booth in Brooklyn, and the incident was caught on camera.

The video shows the rodent running across the desks.

The agent said it happened Saturday at the Manhattan-bound L train station at Grand Street in Williamsburg.

The MTA said the safety of its employees and customers is "of utmost importance," and the agency is doing everything possible to "help ensure this doesn't happen again."

