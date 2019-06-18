Missing pet turkey 'Brady' found badly injured in New Jersey

The veterinarian says this poor guy was likely attacked by a coyote. Brady’s pretty beat up 🤕 so he’s on lots of meds right now and is in the wildlife ICU at @MountLaurelAH @6abc pic.twitter.com/d2SfFmOPiq — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) June 18, 2019

Brady is being cared for at the Mount Laurel Animal Hospital. They plan to keep in the ICU overnight and if stabilized, operate tomorrow. @6abc pic.twitter.com/KMZshdOi8X — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) June 18, 2019

MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- "Brady" the turkey has been found. That's the good news. The bad news is he's hurt pretty badly.Lindsey Condefer got the call on Tuesday afternoon that a neighbor found her beloved bird who had wandered away from her Medford, New Jersey farm Saturday.Carlton Lowe, who lives doors away from Condefer, captured the injured bird Tuesday and wrapped him in plastic to keep flies off his wounds."I have some peacocks. He came down near my peacocks and I got him onto the deck and I enclosed him," said Lowe.Condefer said the 4-year-old Standard Bronze turkey went missing Saturday after he walked to the next door neighbors as he's done before."Our neighbors were having a pool party and if he hears noises and kids playing he wants to be in the middle of it," said Condefer.Sadly, Brady never returned. Condefer posted about his disappearance on Facebook and a friend offered a $1,000 reward for the return of the bird who has become like family."He'll come to the front door and knock. He comes to the deck at night to watch me wash dishes. He's always there. Everywhere you turn there's Brady," said Condefer.Condefer took Brady to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital where Dr. Susan Tyson-Pello found extensive wounds to his right wing, his tail and abdomen. He's being treated with antibiotics and pain medication and is in the ICU until he's stable enough to undergo surgery.Tyson-Pello said she suspects Brady may have been attacked by a coyote.Condefer said she is praying that Brady pulls through but is committed to doing what's best for him."If we have to make a decision to say goodbye, we're able to do that in a way we feel best," said Condefer.No matter what happens to Brady, there is some good news. Lowe, the man who found Brady, turned down the $1,000 reward. He told Action News Brady's mom is going to need it to pay for the vet bills.