Pets & Animals

Ohio man brings llama as a guest to his sister's wedding

An Ohio man brought a llama dressed in a tux to his sister's wedding as a part of a five-year-long joke.

The bride, Riva Weinstock, appeared to be unamused. Her reaction to the well-dressed wedding crasher was caught on camera and seen around the world.

Mendl Weinstock says it started when his sister began talking endlessly about her future wedding during a car ride with some friends.

So he blurted out that if he had to go, he was bringing a llama with him.

He kept his promise.

Mendl rented a llama, named Shockey, for $400. He even had a custom tuxedo made.

Although the llama had to stay outside the wedding hall, Riva's friend was in on the joke and placed two inflatable llamas at the sweetheart table.

Riva says her brother definitely made her wedding memorable, and that she's already planning her revenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohioinstagram storiesweddingwedding crashers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person being tested for possible coronavirus in Philly
Hand sanitizer shortage hits local stores amid coronavirus concerns
Gov. Murphy's surgery for kidney tumor successful
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
School evacuated twice after fires, smoke bomb: Police
Show More
Coronavirus impacting local athletic events
Family in Philly church for sanctuary can stay in US
'I'm a good Philly girl:' Jill Biden thwarting hecklers, protesters
Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact
Pa. couple die in murder-suicide while kids are home: Police
More TOP STORIES News