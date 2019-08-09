Pets & Animals

Pet leasing now against the law in New Jersey

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that bars pet dealers from leasing dogs and cats.

The first-term Democrat signed the measure on Friday and called the leasing of pets "predatory."

RELATED: Action News Troubleshooters warning about pet leasing agreements

The bill's sponsors say the measure was necessary because some pet dealers will enter into lease agreements to make high-priced pets seem more affordable to consumers.

Democratic Assemblyman John Armato says that's not the case and that lease deals result in consumers paying pay more over time than the retail price of the pet.

On top of that, he says, the person might not fully own the dog or cat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogstroubleshooternew jersey newsaction news troubleshootersaction news investigationpet adoption
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retail worker charged with groping child in NJ store
2 suspects sought for explosion at Mayfair gas station
AccuWeather: Less humid today, beautiful this weekend
N.J. Gov. signs legislation, giving tax breaks to independent summer renters
FBI: Serial robber hitting banks throughout Delaware Valley
Friends save $50 a week until they can afford property
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Show More
NTSB returns to site where parents, teen died in plane crash
Mom outraged after inmate transport bus used to take kids to summer camp
Vandals tag mural in Brewerytown, reward offered
SEPTA Trolley Tunnel to close for 10 days
Portion of Schuylkill Expressway EB closing all weekend
More TOP STORIES News