Philippine president bugged by giant cockroach during speech

BOHOL PROVINCE, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was interrupted during a speech, but this was not your ordinary heckler.It was a giant cockroach that crawled onto his shirt at a campaign rally for candidates he was backing.Duterte didn't seem to notice the roach until an aide dashed over to the podium and tried to brush off the pest with a bunch of papers.But it continued to crawl down Duterte's chest until the president himself, seemingly unfazed, swatted it away.