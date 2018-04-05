Police pups enjoy their first day on the job

CANBERRA, Australia (WPVI) --The Australian Federal Police K9 team has grown by three.
Lexie, Maddie and Rosie are the team's adorable newest additions.
Video posted to Facebook by the AFP on April 4 shows the German shepherd puppies on their first day on the job.
"After some time growing up and socializing in foster homes, these pups are off to the Police (Dog) Academy - but hopefully they won't eat their own homework," the videos caption read.
The four-legged officers will be trained in police dog duties, which include drug, currency, explosives and firearm detection among other general duties.
