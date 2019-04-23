Inmates and staff at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset County are about to help puppies start their journey to become service dogs.
The eight puppies were born on National Puppy Day at Canine Partners for Life in Chester County.
They are "Glabs" or golden retriever lab mixes.
On Tuesday, they headed to SCI Somerset for an unusual weaning program.
"Renie and her puppies will head to SCI Somerset which is one of the prisons in our puppy raising program, and they will stay in Somerset for the next four weeks where the inmates and staff will help to wean the puppies from their mom and start their training," said Tonya Guy, the associate director of communications for Canine Partners for Life.
You can find more on Canine Partners for Life by CLICKING HERE.
Service dogs in training head to prison for unusual weaning program
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More