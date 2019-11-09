Mobile Pet Karma offers alternative services to surgeries for pets

People aren't the only ones who can tear an ACL. So too can your pooch!In this week's Shelter Me, Gina Gannon shows us an alternative treatment to surgery that she actually used on her own dog, Coco.She went through Mobile Pet Karma, a traveling vet service that specializes in traditional Chinese medicine, like acupuncture, herbs, laser light therapy and massage.We also profile Mums and Mutts Animal Rescue, an organization on which Gannon sits on the board.They are an organization that helps over 20 different shelters and rescues all over the Philadelphia area.267-828-4810