Shelter Me: Main Line Animal Rescue

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. (WPVI) --The Main Line Animal Rescue sits on 60 acres in Chester Springs, Pa.
"All of our dogs go for walks twice a day, or they go out into the fields in playgroups or play with the big balls that are in the field," says Interim Executive Director, Susan Chew.
Their motto is simple.
"Adopt, don't shop. If you're thinking about getting a puppy or an adult dog, go to your local shelter," says Chew.
One of the rescues main missions is saving dogs from puppy mills.
"They are just breeding dogs for commercial purposes, so a lot of the dogs have not been vetted properly, they have no socialization," Chew says.
In teaming with the PSPCA, Main Line hopes to save more lives.
"Our Humane Law Enforcement Officers are not able to send some of our animals that aren't doing well in a city environment out here," says Executive of Philanthropy, Allison Hough.
They can stretch their legs in many fields and trails that surround the facility.
Chevy is an eight-year-old Pomeranian that was rescued from a Lancaster County puppy mill.
He has retired at Main Line Animal Rescue, and they are ready to find him his perfect home.
In the meantime, they are working on getting his personality to come out.
Zowie is a one-year-old Shepherd mix, found as a stray down at the city shelter.
Now, he is a graduate of their "petiquette" class.
"He knows many basic commands and will be wonderful for a very active family," says Hough.
Bing is one from a litter of nine.
"The breeders no longer wanted the puppies," Hough says.
Two of the puppies have been adopted, but there are still seven more looking for their forever homes.
For more, visit the Main Line Animal Rescue website.
