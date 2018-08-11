SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: Main Line Animal Rescue

EMBED </>More Videos

Shelter Me: Main Line Animal Rescue. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 11, 2018.

By
CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Main Line Animal Rescue sits on 60 acres in Chester Springs, Pa.

"All of our dogs go for walks twice a day, or they go out into the fields in playgroups or play with the big balls that are in the field," says Interim Executive Director, Susan Chew.

Their motto is simple.

"Adopt, don't shop. If you're thinking about getting a puppy or an adult dog, go to your local shelter," says Chew.

One of the rescues main missions is saving dogs from puppy mills.

"They are just breeding dogs for commercial purposes, so a lot of the dogs have not been vetted properly, they have no socialization," Chew says.

In teaming with the PSPCA, Main Line hopes to save more lives.

"Our Humane Law Enforcement Officers are not able to send some of our animals that aren't doing well in a city environment out here," says Executive of Philanthropy, Allison Hough.

They can stretch their legs in many fields and trails that surround the facility.

Chevy is an eight-year-old Pomeranian that was rescued from a Lancaster County puppy mill.

He has retired at Main Line Animal Rescue, and they are ready to find him his perfect home.

In the meantime, they are working on getting his personality to come out.

Zowie is a one-year-old Shepherd mix, found as a stray down at the city shelter.

Now, he is a graduate of their "petiquette" class.

"He knows many basic commands and will be wonderful for a very active family," says Hough.

Bing is one from a litter of nine.

"The breeders no longer wanted the puppies," Hough says.

Two of the puppies have been adopted, but there are still seven more looking for their forever homes.

For more, visit the Main Line Animal Rescue website.

If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsShelter Meanimalsdogscatskittens
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHELTER ME
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Shelter Me: Friends with Vets
Shelter Me: Monster Milers
Shelter Me: Women's Humane Society
More Shelter Me
PETS & ANIMALS
Student takes graduation photos with 14-foot-long alligator
SPONSORED: Philly Comes To Life: Dining at the Philadelphia Zoo
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
France's first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Plane stolen by airline employee crashes near Seattle
Police: Armed and dangerous prisoner escapes custody
Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont
6 cars swallowed by sinkhole under Pa. mall parking lot
Police: Passenger pulls gun on trooper, driver flees
Man shot and killed on his birthday after being ambushed in Feltonville
Police investigate shooting that killed man in city's Spring Garden section
2 injured in apartment fire in Conshohocken
Show More
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
Man shot, killed after youth football practice at Millville school
Future of youth football league after man shot in Millville
2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City airport
Families of bone marrow donor and recipient meet in Wilmington
More News