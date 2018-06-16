Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge

It's Cat Month at the Morris Animal Refuge in Center City Philadelphia."June is actually Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat month. So we have a special going on for $25 adoptions for adult cats in the shelter," said Emmy Homan, New Development Assistant for the shelter.Morris Animal Refuge has an abundance of cats, but not a lot of kittens, in part because of the Trap, Neuter and Return Program or TNR."Kitten season actually has been really slow all across the city, which means the TNR efforts are really working, which is great," said Homan.The Shelter plans to host some happy hour fundraisers in July."And then we also have a puppy yoga for the 21st that we're going to have with Amrita Yoga and Wellness," Homan said. "These events are what keep the lights on, the shelter stocked and the animals taken care of."Those animals include Monti, who comes from Michigan and was an emotional support dog."He has a lot of separation anxiety and a little bit of destructive behavior, but we're working really hard with him here at the shelter," said Homan. "And he's become a shelter favorite."Monti is a mixed breed and is about 4 or 5 years old."He's just the perfect size dog too, especially in a city like this," Homan explained. "He fits in any apartment."Sugar is a 3-year-old Terrier mix who came in as a stray."She's the sweetest dog," Homan said. "She's super playful. She's really good with kids and other dogs - and just a happy dog in general."Guy is a senior cat who likes to park in the front window of the main office."He likes a calm environment. He can get grumpy like all of us at times, but is also like a cuddle monster," said Homan. "He will sit on the couch with you and binge watch your favorite TV show."If you are interested in adopting any of these animals,And if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to theusing #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.---------------