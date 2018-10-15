PETS & ANIMALS

U.S. embassy accidentally sends out cat pajama party invitation

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. embassy accidentally sends out cat pajama party invitation. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 15, 2018.

AUSTRALIA (WPVI) --
The United States Embassy in Canberra, Australia had to do a little apologizing after it sent out an invite to a meeting. But it turns out it was all part of a training error.

How do we know?

The email, titled "meeting," featured a picture of a cat wearing Cookie Monster pajamas, holding a plate of chocolate chip cookies.

The caption read: "cat pyjama-jam."

Apparently, there was an RSVP button in the email.

The U.S. Department of State still doesn't know how the email went out by accident, but apologized for the mistake and also for disappointing anyone hoping to attend as "such an event falls well outside our area of expertise."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newsbig talkerscatsbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
65 rescued beagles should be ready for adoption soon
Cats displaced by Hurricane Michael land in Delaware Valley
Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling
Giant stray pig lured back to home with Doritos
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Here's the list of the latest Sears, Kmart store closures in our area
On Kayden's 8th birthday, protesters call for judge's removal
Police: Trucker said he had 7 or 8 drinks before fatal crash
Man shot while standing with wife at bus stop in Frankford
AccuWeather: Gusty Downpours With A Cold Front Tonight
Cats displaced by Hurricane Michael land in Delaware Valley
Mercer County apartment fire leaves 9 families homeless
65 rescued beagles should be ready for adoption soon
Show More
Mike O'Brien, state lawmaker from Philadelphia, dies at age 64
Bowling ball thrown on head of worker in violent assault
Man allegedly threatens woman with hammer in Delaware
School production of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to include 'N word'
Bullying over food allergies a growing problem in schools
More News