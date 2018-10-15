U.S. embassy accidentally sends out cat pajama party invitation

The United States Embassy in Canberra, Australia had to do a little apologizing after it sent out an invite to a meeting. But it turns out it was all part of a training error.How do we know?The email, titled "meeting," featured a picture of a cat wearing Cookie Monster pajamas, holding a plate of chocolate chip cookies.The caption read: "cat pyjama-jam."Apparently, there was an RSVP button in the email.The U.S. Department of State still doesn't know how the email went out by accident, but apologized for the mistake and also for disappointing anyone hoping to attend as "such an event falls well outside our area of expertise."-----