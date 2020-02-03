Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Deer tackles man in McDonald's parking lot outside Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Surveillance video caught the moment a deer plowed over a man in the parking lot of a McDonald's just outside Charlotte.

"It was absolutely nuts," Ken Worthy told WSOC.

Worthy said he and his wife were leaving the McDonald's in Locust, North Carolina, when the deer came out of nowhere and tackled him.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday.

Despite the initial shock, Worthy is thankful the deer hit him instead of someone else.

"It wasn't my wife. It wasn't kids in the parking lot. It could have been worse. We're very blessed," Worthy said.

He was not injured. In fact, he says he even managed to salvage his Diet Coke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscharlottedeersurveillancecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Assault allegations against Gritty unfounded, police say
Finally, Andy Reid gets to hoist the Lombardi trophy
Firefighter injured fighting 3-alarm fire
7 injured in head-on collision in Delco
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Hopkinson school temporarily closed for environmental testing
Driver crashes into North Philadelphia home
Show More
AccuWeather: Much Milder Today, A Shower On Tuesday
Woman killed in Willingboro fire
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge
Man injured in stabbing in Lehigh Valley
More TOP STORIES News