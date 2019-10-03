animal news

WATCH: Yorkshire terrier rescued by firefighters from 30-foot well

MALIBU, Calif. -- Firefighters worked for three hours to save a seven-pound Yorkshire terrier from an abandoned well.

Video from the Los Angeles County Fire Department shows the moment its crew successfully retrieved the tiny dog named Pablo from the Malibu well.

VIDEO: 2 small dogs face off against bear in Pasadena

According to Pablo's family, he ran away when they were meeting with contractors about rebuilding their home, which they lost in the Woolsey Fire.

"We just hoped that he wouldn't stop barking. We wanted to hear him keep barking, because that's the only way we knew he was still alive," said Firefighter Abe Serrano.

The rescue team had to cut through the concrete well so that a firefighter in protective gear could fit in.

"Unfortunately, the puppy was the same color as the mud, so it was kind of hard to hear and to see down there," said Jay Sartoris, the firefighter who pulled Pablo from the well. "Luckily he made one little bark, and I was able to pinpoint where he was. He was basically just stuck in the mud."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrescueanimal newsanimaldogfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2 small dogs face off against bear in SoCal
ANIMAL NEWS
VIDEO: Bertha is a 'serial leaper' who loves apples
VIDEO: Playful seal leaves diver breathless
Camel sticks head through car window to get snack
Elsa the baby koala introduced to the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Atlantic City mayor admits to defrauding youth basketball club
Eagles' Jason Kelce and wife announce birth of baby girl
First vaping-related death reported in Delaware
Convicted murderer accused of carjacking woman in Delco
2 arrested in connection to Delco Wawa robberies
Thief snags 2 Rolex watches from Philadelphia jewelry store
Lockdown lifted at Upper Darby High School
Show More
Cheerleader saves choking child during homecoming parade
911 dispatching issues putting officers' lives in danger, FOP says
Former cop hugs victim's brother after murder sentence
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp, a lot cooler today
Son backs over father, kills him in Philadelphia: Police
More TOP STORIES News