PGW customers can expect to pay more starting at the end of the month after the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a rate increase.

PGW approved for rate increase to help fund assistance programs, system upgrades

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PGW customers can expect to pay more starting at the end of the month after the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a rate increase of just over 3%.

However, that is far less than the 10% PGW requested.

The city-owned utility says it needs more money to fund assistance programs for low-income customers and system upgrades.

PGW serves half a million customers in Philadelphia