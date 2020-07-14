Reopening New Jersey: Governor Murphy talks COVID-19 response, school in fall on GMA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6306004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The governors of New Jersey and New York have added the state of Delaware to their 14-day quarantine COVID-19 lists.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that masks or face coverings are required any time a person cannot maintain social distance - indoors and outdoors.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy appeared on "Good Morning America" Tuesday to talk about the response to the coronavirus cases in his state and the country.Murphy was asked if he would join New York in imposing hefty fines worth thousands of dollars for travelers that either don't fill out travel forms and comply with quarantining. Murphy said that New Jersey was taking the situation very seriously, but "we'll do it our own way."He added that he's taking it seriously because "we've been through hell."The governor went on to say that he feels the communication and compliance by the leaders of Jersey Shore counties and townships is going very well. He called the Jersey Shore "an American jewel."Murphy said that visits to the area are up because people are staying close and not traveling elsewhere this summer.Although the demand to visit the beaches is higher than ever before, Murphy said, "We have to keep on top of it."In light of the governor of California moving Los Angeles to digital learning for the fall, Governor Murphy was asked if that changed his thoughts on the fall for students in New Jersey."We still hope to be back to school, but we have to do it responsibly and we have to do it right. We're watching that very closely," he said.Murphy added that his biggest concern is a student passing the coronavirus to an older educator.Protesters took to the street outside the governor's home over the weekend to chant, "Burn your mask."Murphy responded, "Everyone has a right to protest but we are making these decisions based on science.""I don't like wearing the mask either, but it's the smart thing to do right now," he added.