A Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer remains in critical but stable condition Friday morning following brain surgery after he was seriously injured when his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia.Police Commissioner Richard Ross identified the injured officer as 48-year-old Andy Chan. In a news conference Thursday night, Ross said Chan suffered a significant head injury in the incident.The accident occurred along a section of Rhawn Street that runs between Roosevelt Boulevard and Frankford Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.Resident Robert Parisi was just getting home from work and he ran out to see what happened."I didn't even get in the door and I heard the police sirens coming," he said. "I didn't recognize it as a police motorcycle at first. It was a twisted wreck and it was in pieces."Police said the 79-year-old driver of a Ford minivan was coming out of Pennypack Park on to Rhawn Street when he crashed into Officer Chan's motorcycle.Investigators said the impact threw Chan about 25 feet. The driver remained at the scene of the accident.Chan, a 24 year veteran of the force, was very active in police recruiting. He was recently featured in a police recruiting video where he recalled as a boy the police officers who came into his parent's restaurant at 10th and Race streets to get something to eat."I said to them, 'I want to become a police officer,'" Chan says in the video.He later would become a member of the department's elite Highway Patrol Unit. The highly decorated officer would also become a valuable advocate in the department's minority recruiting efforts."You love working with people, you love doing good things for people, this is the best job you could do. It's the best," Chan said.Ross described Chan as a very well-known officer."He is one heck of a police officer," he said. "He is well-known and well-regarded within the department."Chan was taken with a large police escort to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital following the accident.Chan's family and Mayor Jim Kenney were also seen arriving at the hospital, as a large crowd of police officers waited outside of the emergency room."I want to thank the officers and medic unit on the scene that got him here quickly," said Kenney. "He got his best chance because all that happened."