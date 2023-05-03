Meet the 76ers fan who created artwork for Joel Embiid's MVP campaign push

Chris Murray's artwork is now blasted all over the Sixers' social media. It was also put on t-shirts as part of a giveaway at City Hall on Wednesday.

"The Sixers have been my team, and to be able to work with them is mind-blowing," said Chris Murray.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we're all celebrating Joel Embiid finally being named the NBA's Most Valuable Player, a local artist also has reason to celebrate.

Chris Murray is forever tied to Philadelphia sports history for his artwork.

The art director for the Sixers asked Murray if he'd be interested in creating artwork for the campaign to push Embiid's cause for MVP.

Murray, a big Sixers fan said when the Sixers call, you answer.

"They liked the idea of the MVP silhouetted lettering with Embiid and other elements of Philadelphia littered throughout those letters," said Murray. "So we moved in that direction. I sent some sketches. I'm pleased with the outcome."

It was a "pinch me" moment for Murray.

His artwork is now blasted all over the Sixers' social media. It was also put on t-shirts as part of a giveaway at City Hall on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that Murry has done artwork for the Sixers. Right before the pandemic he did a collab with Mitchell & Ness and designed some t-shirts that were to be given away at home games. Sadly-- that didn't happen.

But Murray says this certainly makes up for that. And who knows, we might see those shirts if we continue our postseason run.

