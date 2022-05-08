Philadelphia 76ers fans hoping for another win against Miami

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to even up the series Sunday night when they take on the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal.Joel Embiid's return from a facial injury helped lift the 76ers over the Heat Friday night.Miami currently leads the series 2-1.Sixers fans packed Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia, and of course, they were feeling confident."It's definitely a win. We got Embiid back, Maxey is hot, it's a no brainer we're winning," said Christine Carlin of Chalfont.If there's one thing on everybody's mind -- it's Joel Embiid."This team rallies around him and that's the reason why he's our MVP," said Jesse Roman of Northeast Philadelphia.Tip-off for Game 4 is set for 8 p.m.