Philadelphia 76ers fans hoping for another win against Miami

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to even up the series Sunday night when they take on the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal.
Joel Embiid's return from a facial injury helped lift the 76ers over the Heat Friday night.
Miami currently leads the series 2-1.
Sixers fans packed Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia, and of course, they were feeling confident.
"It's definitely a win. We got Embiid back, Maxey is hot, it's a no brainer we're winning," said Christine Carlin of Chalfont.
If there's one thing on everybody's mind -- it's Joel Embiid.
"This team rallies around him and that's the reason why he's our MVP," said Jesse Roman of Northeast Philadelphia.
Tip-off for Game 4 is set for 8 p.m.
