2 girls say they were abducted while playing in Philly; manhunt underway for suspects

Police believe the suspects are driving in a white van and they may have another young child inside the vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A manhunt is underway in Philadelphia for at least two suspects who reportedly abducted two girls before they were able to get away Monday night.

Police believe the suspects are driving in a white van and they may have another young child inside the vehicle.

The incident started around 7:30 p.m. when the two girls told police they were abducted while playing near 32nd and Diamond streets.

The victims were able to use their cell phones to call their parents and that's how police were notified.

The girls told police they began hitting the driver before they were let go.

Police are investigating reports that a 7-year-old boy was in the backseat wearing tape over his mouth.

No arrests have been made and no further information was immediately available.

Police are looking for a white van with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911.

