Philly School District opens Access Centers to help students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The newly established Access Centers will be helping some students in the Philadelphia School District starting Tuesday.
Registration is required for students in Kindergarten through 6th grade to use the Access Centers.
The city says Access Center staff will provide registered students with daily supervision during digital learning time, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They will also provide supplemental activities and meals. Site registration will be limited to align with health and safety guidelines, with most sites serving around 22 students.
City officials say registration priority will be given to students with the highest need who can't safely stay at home during the school day.
The majority of phase one sites will be Philadelphia Parks & Recreation rec centers. Additional locations will be added on a rolling basis.
"Access centers are not drop-in centers. Families must begin registration by filling out the registration interest form or calling the registration line (215-709-5366) or, and must receive confirmation of their eligibility and registration in order to bring their child to an Access Center," the city says.
Access Center Sites:
Stenton Park Playground 4600 N 16TH ST 19140
Penrose Playground 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave. 19122
Mayfair Park 2901 Princeton Ave. 19149
Parkside-Evans Recreation Center 5301 Parkside Ave. 19131
Kingsessing Recreation Center 4901 KINGSESSING AVE 19143
Feltonville Recreational Center Building 231-37 E WYOMING AVE 19120
Hawthorne Cultural Center 1200 Carpenter St. 19147
Murphy Recreation Center 300 SHUNK ST 19148
Mcveigh Recreation Center 400-64 E ONTARIO ST 19134
Lawncrest Recreation Center 6000 Rising Sun Ave. 19111
Lower Mayfair Playground 6300 Hawthorne St. 19149
Franics J. Myers Recreation Center 5801 Kingsessing Ave. 19143
East Passyunk Community Park Recreation Center 1033 Mifflin St. 19148
Jardel Recreation Center 1400 COTTMAN AVE 19111
Simpson Recreation Center 1010 Arrott St. 19124
Gambrel Recreation Center 1900 WAKELING ST 19124
Max Myers Playground Rec Building 1601 HELLERMAN ST 19149
Hunting Park Recreation Center 1101 W Hunting Park Ave. 19141
Athletic Recreation Center 1401-55 N 27TH ST 19121
Samuel Recreation Center 3539 Gaul St. 19134
Olney Recreation Center 100 E Godfrey Ave. 19120
Martin Luther King Recreation Center 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave. 19121
Vaux Community Building 2300 W Master St 19121
Lucien E. Blackwell Center 755 N. Markoe St. 19139
John F Street Center 1100 Poplar St 19123
Wynnefield 5325 OVERBROOK AVE 19131
Wyoming 231-37 E WYOMING AVE 19120
Blanche A. Nixon 5800 COBBS CREEK PKWY 19143
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy. 19139
Simons Recreation Center 7200 Woolston Ave. 19138
Vogt Recreation Center 4131 Unruh Ave. 19135
Ramonita G. de Rodriguez 600 W. Girard Ave 19123
Widener 2808 W. Lehigh Ave 19132
Rhawnhurst Recreation Center (Pelbano) 8101 Bustleton Ave. 19152
Boyle Recreation Center 13024 Stevens Rd. 19116
Hayes Playground Building 9850 E ROOSEVELT BLVD 19115
Lackman Playground 1101 Bartlett St. 19115
Ramp Playground Building 1 3300 SOLLY AVE 19136
Disston Recreation Center Building 2 4423 LONGSHORE AVE 19135
Holmesburg Recreation Center 4500 Rhawn St. 19136
Cherashore Playground 851 W. Olney Ave. 19120
Marian Anderson Recreation Center 740 S. 17th St. 19146
James L. Wright Recreation Center 3320 Haverford Ave. 19104
Tustin Playground 5901 W. Columbia Ave. 19151
West Mill Creek Playground Building 5072 OGDEN ST 19139
James Finnegan Playground 6801 Grovers Ave. 19142
Wharton Square Playground Building 1300 S 23RD ST 19146
Asian Arts Initiative 1219 Vine Street 19107
Bridesburg Boys & Girls Club 2901 Bridge St 19137
Germantown Boys & Girls Club 25 West Penn Street 19144
Northeast Frankford Boys & Girls Club 1709 Kinsey Street 19124
Police Officer Lauretha Vaird Club 4800 Whitaker Avenue 19120
Wayne Avenue Boys & Girls Club 4223 Wayne Avenue 19140
Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia 2416 S. 7th Street 19148
R.W. Brown Community Center 1701 North 8th Street 19122
Casa del Carmen (Catholic Social Services) 4400 N Reese St 19140
Northeast OST (Catholic Social Services) 7340 Jackson Street 19136
Children's Village 125 N. 8th Street 19106
Belmont Charter Middle School 4030 Brown St. 19104
Pan American Academy Charter School 2830 N American St 19133
Francis Hopkinson Middle School 141 East Hunting Park Avenue 19120
West Philadelphia YMCA 5120 Chestnut Street 19139
Columbia North YMCA 1400 North Broad Street 19121
Indochinese American Council (Main Office) 4934-36 Old York Road 19141
Norris Square Community Alliance (Main Office) 2014 North Mascher Street 19122
Trinity Lutheran Church 2300 S. 18th St 19145
El Corazón Cultural Center 2600 N. 5th Street 19133
The Lighthouse 152 West Lehigh Avenue 19133
The Salvation Army (Citadel Corps) 5830 Rising Sun Avenue 19120
TOCFWH Club Den 1422 W Venango Street 19140
United Communities 1839 Ellsworth Street 19146
Young Achievers Learning Center, Inc. (Main Office) 5500 TABOR AVE 19120
Zhang Sah (Main Office) 530 Bainbridge Street 19147
Zhang Sah (Branch Office) 6110 Wissahickon Ave 19144
Shane Victorino Nicetown Club 1721 W Hunting Park Ave 19140
Community Council 4900 Wyalusing Ave. 19131
Harrowgate PAL Center 851 E. Tioga St. 19134
More information can be found at phila.gov/AccessCenters.
