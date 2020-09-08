Education

Philly School District opens Access Centers to help students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The newly established Access Centers will be helping some students in the Philadelphia School District starting Tuesday.

Registration is required for students in Kindergarten through 6th grade to use the Access Centers.

The city says Access Center staff will provide registered students with daily supervision during digital learning time, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They will also provide supplemental activities and meals. Site registration will be limited to align with health and safety guidelines, with most sites serving around 22 students.

City officials say registration priority will be given to students with the highest need who can't safely stay at home during the school day.

The majority of phase one sites will be Philadelphia Parks & Recreation rec centers. Additional locations will be added on a rolling basis.

"Access centers are not drop-in centers. Families must begin registration by filling out the registration interest form or calling the registration line (215-709-5366) or, and must receive confirmation of their eligibility and registration in order to bring their child to an Access Center," the city says.

Access Center Sites:

Stenton Park Playground 4600 N 16TH ST 19140

Penrose Playground 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave. 19122

Mayfair Park 2901 Princeton Ave. 19149

Parkside-Evans Recreation Center 5301 Parkside Ave. 19131

Kingsessing Recreation Center 4901 KINGSESSING AVE 19143

Feltonville Recreational Center Building 231-37 E WYOMING AVE 19120

Hawthorne Cultural Center 1200 Carpenter St. 19147

Murphy Recreation Center 300 SHUNK ST 19148

Mcveigh Recreation Center 400-64 E ONTARIO ST 19134

Lawncrest Recreation Center 6000 Rising Sun Ave. 19111

Lower Mayfair Playground 6300 Hawthorne St. 19149

Franics J. Myers Recreation Center 5801 Kingsessing Ave. 19143

East Passyunk Community Park Recreation Center 1033 Mifflin St. 19148

Jardel Recreation Center 1400 COTTMAN AVE 19111

Simpson Recreation Center 1010 Arrott St. 19124

Gambrel Recreation Center 1900 WAKELING ST 19124

Max Myers Playground Rec Building 1601 HELLERMAN ST 19149

Hunting Park Recreation Center 1101 W Hunting Park Ave. 19141

Athletic Recreation Center 1401-55 N 27TH ST 19121

Samuel Recreation Center 3539 Gaul St. 19134

Olney Recreation Center 100 E Godfrey Ave. 19120

Martin Luther King Recreation Center 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave. 19121

Vaux Community Building 2300 W Master St 19121

Lucien E. Blackwell Center 755 N. Markoe St. 19139

John F Street Center 1100 Poplar St 19123

Wynnefield 5325 OVERBROOK AVE 19131

Wyoming 231-37 E WYOMING AVE 19120

Blanche A. Nixon 5800 COBBS CREEK PKWY 19143

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy. 19139

Simons Recreation Center 7200 Woolston Ave. 19138

Vogt Recreation Center 4131 Unruh Ave. 19135

Ramonita G. de Rodriguez 600 W. Girard Ave 19123

Widener 2808 W. Lehigh Ave 19132

Rhawnhurst Recreation Center (Pelbano) 8101 Bustleton Ave. 19152

Boyle Recreation Center 13024 Stevens Rd. 19116

Hayes Playground Building 9850 E ROOSEVELT BLVD 19115

Lackman Playground 1101 Bartlett St. 19115

Ramp Playground Building 1 3300 SOLLY AVE 19136

Disston Recreation Center Building 2 4423 LONGSHORE AVE 19135

Holmesburg Recreation Center 4500 Rhawn St. 19136

Cherashore Playground 851 W. Olney Ave. 19120

Marian Anderson Recreation Center 740 S. 17th St. 19146

James L. Wright Recreation Center 3320 Haverford Ave. 19104

Tustin Playground 5901 W. Columbia Ave. 19151

West Mill Creek Playground Building 5072 OGDEN ST 19139

James Finnegan Playground 6801 Grovers Ave. 19142

Wharton Square Playground Building 1300 S 23RD ST 19146

Asian Arts Initiative 1219 Vine Street 19107

Bridesburg Boys & Girls Club 2901 Bridge St 19137

Germantown Boys & Girls Club 25 West Penn Street 19144

Northeast Frankford Boys & Girls Club 1709 Kinsey Street 19124

Police Officer Lauretha Vaird Club 4800 Whitaker Avenue 19120

Wayne Avenue Boys & Girls Club 4223 Wayne Avenue 19140

Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia 2416 S. 7th Street 19148

R.W. Brown Community Center 1701 North 8th Street 19122

Casa del Carmen (Catholic Social Services) 4400 N Reese St 19140

Northeast OST (Catholic Social Services) 7340 Jackson Street 19136

Children's Village 125 N. 8th Street 19106

Belmont Charter Middle School 4030 Brown St. 19104

Pan American Academy Charter School 2830 N American St 19133

Francis Hopkinson Middle School 141 East Hunting Park Avenue 19120

West Philadelphia YMCA 5120 Chestnut Street 19139

Columbia North YMCA 1400 North Broad Street 19121

Indochinese American Council (Main Office) 4934-36 Old York Road 19141

Norris Square Community Alliance (Main Office) 2014 North Mascher Street 19122

Trinity Lutheran Church 2300 S. 18th St 19145

El Corazón Cultural Center 2600 N. 5th Street 19133

The Lighthouse 152 West Lehigh Avenue 19133

The Salvation Army (Citadel Corps) 5830 Rising Sun Avenue 19120

TOCFWH Club Den 1422 W Venango Street 19140

United Communities 1839 Ellsworth Street 19146

Young Achievers Learning Center, Inc. (Main Office) 5500 TABOR AVE 19120

Zhang Sah (Main Office) 530 Bainbridge Street 19147

Zhang Sah (Branch Office) 6110 Wissahickon Ave 19144

Shane Victorino Nicetown Club 1721 W Hunting Park Ave 19140

Community Council 4900 Wyalusing Ave. 19131

Harrowgate PAL Center 851 E. Tioga St. 19134

More information can be found at phila.gov/AccessCenters.
