Police: Woman struck by hit-and-run driver then SEPTA bus in Philadelphia

The incident happened at West Walnut Lane and Greene Street in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

16 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver and then a SEPTA bus Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at West Walnut Lane and Greene Street in the city's Germantown section.

Police said the woman in her 50s was hit into the path of the SEPTA bus after being struck by the first driver who fled the scene.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she's listed in extremely critical condition.

Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver. No description of the vehicle was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

