The goal is to get to 16 teams by 2028

Philadelphia among 6 cities being considered for new WNBA team

Cathy Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Portland, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are all places being explored to host a 14th team.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia could soon get its own WNBA team.

The league's commissioner named it as one of six cities under consideration for an expansion team.

Women's basketball exploded in popularity this year, thanks to some amazing talent in the collegiate ranks. Many of those stars, including Caitlin Clark of the University of Iowa, were drafted into the WNBA earlier this week.