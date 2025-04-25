24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Teen speaks out after using quick thinking to get away from man following her in Delaware County

Friday, April 25, 2025 10:07AM
Teen speaks out after case of stranger danger in Delco
RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A young Delaware County girl who was able to get away from a man who was following her by using her quick thinking is speaking out about the scary encounter.

The case of stranger danger has captured national attention.

RELATED: 'Is that my aunt Rachel?': Quick-thinking teen turns to store workers when stranger starts following

Quick-thinking teen turns to workers when stranger starts following

Good Morning America spoke with 17-year-old Ariana MacMillan and her mother.

Ariana sought the help of a store owner in Ridley Township when a man followed her on MacDade Boulevard.

That quick-thinking teen is drawing heaps of praise for pretending a woman was her aunt in order to get away.

You can hear the full interview with Ariana and her mother coming up on GMA at 7 a.m.

