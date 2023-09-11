Founding Fathers, Pax Casino and other top Philadelphia bars to watch the Phillies, Eagles this fall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the Philadelphia Eagles kicking off the NFL season and the Phillies racing towards another MLB postseason we found some spots to enjoy the games this fall.
Founding Fathers on South Street is a traditional sports bar with upscale menu options and a special Kelly green shot for Eagles games.
Parx Casino has a 155-foot screen to watch games in its sportsbook area where you can also place bets on the game.
They also have dining and drinks at the Liberty Gastropub and Beer Garden with screens throughout the space to watch while eat.
Vesper brings a party atmosphere to gameday with a DJ spinning music during every commercial break.
And South Bowl is an active place to watch the game with bowling inside and the Yard outside, where guests can find fun things to do while TVs tuned to the game throughout the space keep you in touch with the score.
Founding Fathers | Facebook | Instagram
1612 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Parx Casino | Facebook | Instagram
2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020
Vesper Center City | Facebook | Instagram
223 South Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
South Bowl | Facebook | Instagram
19 East Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148