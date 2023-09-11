With the Eagles kicking off the NFL season and the Phillies racing towards another MLB postseason, we found some spots to enjoy the games this fall.

Founding Fathers, Pax Casino and other top Philadelphia bars to watch the Phillies, Eagles this fall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the Philadelphia Eagles kicking off the NFL season and the Phillies racing towards another MLB postseason we found some spots to enjoy the games this fall.

Founding Fathers on South Street is a traditional sports bar with upscale menu options and a special Kelly green shot for Eagles games.

Parx Casino has a 155-foot screen to watch games in its sportsbook area where you can also place bets on the game.

They also have dining and drinks at the Liberty Gastropub and Beer Garden with screens throughout the space to watch while eat.

Vesper brings a party atmosphere to gameday with a DJ spinning music during every commercial break.

And South Bowl is an active place to watch the game with bowling inside and the Yard outside, where guests can find fun things to do while TVs tuned to the game throughout the space keep you in touch with the score.

Founding Fathers | Facebook | Instagram

1612 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Parx Casino | Facebook | Instagram

2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020

Vesper Center City | Facebook | Instagram

223 South Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

South Bowl | Facebook | Instagram

19 East Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148