Philly bouncer who threw punch outside Center City bar charged with 3rd-degree murder

Kenneth Frye faces a charge of third-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Eric Pope.
By
Community demanding answers after deadly punch outside bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bouncer has been charged in the murder of a man who died after being punched outside a Center City bar earlier this month.

Kenneth Frye faces a charge of third-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Eric Pope, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday afternoon.

It is not yet known if Frye is in police custody. Action News has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department but has not yet heard back.

Police say Pope was outside of Tabu Bar and Lounge on April 16 when he was punched by Frye.

He died from his injuries, which included trauma to the brain, at the hospital days after the incident.

Tabu says Frye was not an employee of the bar. Action News sources say he worked for a private security company.

"I just can't fathom anyone hurting him because he's so good, so helpful and so honest. It's just difficult," said the family member of 41-year-old Eric Pope.



The events leading up to the punch are still under investigation.

The community is demanding answers.

Activists from the LGBTQ community gathered outside the Tabu Bar and Lounge on Tuesday.

"He was murdered, and he was murdered by someone, a guard, who in my opinion was homophobic and had some major issues," said Asa Khalif, an LGBTQ community organizer.

Rico Conforti, a longtime friend of Pope, says he did not deserve to die this way.



"It's unbelievable. It's horrible," said Conforti.

In recent weeks, there have been other incidents at Center City bars involving the same security company, according to police reports obtained by Action News.

One incident was recorded on March 27 at 2:45 a.m. at Voyeur Nightclub.

"Security personnel for the club beat up complainant. The complainant sustained broken hyoid bone...," the police report read.

A second incident happened on April 3 around 1 a.m. at U Bar.

"Security guard...choked and slammed the complainant to the ground. The complainant sustained a head injury," the police report from the April 3 incident read.

LGBTQ activists say they just hope the charges filed against the bouncer who punched Pope are commensurate with the crime.

"It was a hate crime and we want federal charges against them. Also, we want the bar held responsible too because they are equally responsible," said Khalif.

