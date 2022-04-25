caught on video

Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside Center City bar

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tabu Bar and Lounge in Center City Philadelphia is now at the center of an investigation after one of its patrons was assaulted outside the bar and later died.

"When you see the punch and the guy just hits the ground. It's devastating. And to know the man already passed, that made it worse," said a neighbor.

Neighbors say they heard and saw some of the commotion after the bar's bouncer allegedly punched a man so hard his head hit the ground and he went unconscious back on Saturday, April 16.

The victim, 41-year-old Eric Pope, died over the weekend from his injuries.

"I just can't fathom anyone hurting him because he's so good, so helpful and so honest. It's just difficult," said the victim's aunt, Bunny Conceiceo.

Conceiceo, who lives in Massachusetts, says their entire family is devastated.

"He cared about people, helped people. He was a school committee member for many years, and anybody that needed anything he was there to help them," said Conceiceo.

Pope's family wants justice.

Tabu says the bouncer was not an employee of the bar. Action News sources say he worked for a private security company.

Tabu's management released a statement saying, "When the unconscious individual was reported to our management, we immediately called 911 and sought assistance."

Tabu says it is cooperating with Philadelphia police.

The bouncer is cooperating with police, but it's still unclear if he's facing any charges.

