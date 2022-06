PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating break-ins at two small businesses in the city's Old City section.The incidents occurred between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.Police say someone broke into Café Ole on the 100 block of North 3rd Street.The unknown suspect got in by breaking the glass on the front door.Cash was reportedly taken from the business.About a block away, someone broke into the Riverwards Produce Market on the 100 block of Bread Street.Police say the suspect in that burglary smashed at least one cash register.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.