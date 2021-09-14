child injured

Philadelphia police investigating after unresponsive 1-year-old girl given Narcan

The toddler was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition after being given naloxone.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch Action News at 6pm: September 13, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a toddler had to be given Narcan after becoming unresponsive on Monday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. near Front Street and Wyoming Avenue in the city's Feltonville section.

According to police, the 1-year-old girl was crying and then became unresponsive.

The toddler was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and placed in stable condition after being given the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone.

Police say the child's parents were with the girl at the hospital.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiachild injurednarcan
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD INJURED
Driver sought after hit-and-run injures teen in Olney
Astros reach settlement after toddler hit by foul ball, attorney says
12-year-old girl injured in West Philly fire
NYC couple sues Peloton after 4-year-old pinned by treadmill
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tracking storms tonight, summer-like pattern this week
Pa. professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class
Local airmen, Afghan national recall chaotic evacuation
Caught on video: 10 catalytic converters stolen from senior center
Two 15-year-olds shot in North Philadelphia
Video shows woman being kicked down NYC subway escalator
Ida's impact brings new focus on Philly's aging infrastructure
Show More
Shooting victim found in South Philly IKEA parking lot; gunman wanted
As NJ hospitalizations plateau, officials prepare for booster shots
Temple police SUV with loaded AR-15 stolen near hospital recovered
NJ grandmother and grandson give back to community
US Navy seeking new recruits in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News