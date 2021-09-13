Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni explains his celebratory handshake with QB Jalen Hurts

The Eagles head coach says the handshake was a family creation.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

The story behind Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts' handshake

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are many reasons to celebrate if you are a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

The team won the season opener, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 32-6 as the Nick Sirianni - Jalen Hurts era officially begins.

But the celebrating doesn't end with the fans.

Sirianni and Hurts were captured delivering a celebratory (and perfectly choreographed) handshake of their own during the first half.



Sirianni explained to Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody the story behind the handshake during the postgame press conference. It turns out, the head coach-starting quarterback handshake was not their own creation.

"That is my son and I's handshake, to be honest with you," Siranni said with a smile. "As Jalen and I got closer throughout there, I told him that. I said, 'this is my son and I's handshake,' and we started doing it. We had fun with it. We did it (Saturday) night before the meetings. And it was fun to do that in the game again."

Siranni continued, "When you're in there celebrating with somebody and you're having those emotions, those emotions mean even more when you're close with that person. So that was fun. That was special."

The Eagles coach said his son, Jacob, is OK with sharing with the handshake with the team's starting QB.

"My son doesn't mind. He's just a young boy so he doesn't mind that we shared that handshake," Siranni said. "So it's my son, myself and Jalen's handshake now."

And maybe also between a few thousand Eagles fans in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday?

RELATED: Sports bars welcome back Eagles crowds on game day, with some COVID precautions
EMBED More News Videos

Sports bars welcome back Eagles crowds on game day, with some COVID precautions

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
NFL Week 1 takeaways: What we learned, big reaction questions and s...
New era in Philly: Hurts 3 TDs, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6
Hurts 3 TD passes, Smith scores, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6
Sports bars welcome back Eagles crowds on game day
TOP STORIES
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Germantown: Police
Adam Sandler's film production causes Manayunk parking concerns
Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber top star-packed MTV VMAs
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Start to the Week
Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari
Hurts 3 TD passes, Smith scores, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6
Sports bars welcome back Eagles crowds on game day
Show More
FBI releases newly declassified record on 9/11 attacks
Motorcycle rider critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash
Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Pedestrian struck and killed while walking on I-95
Bucks Co. residents remember those lost in Sept. 11 attacks
More TOP STORIES News