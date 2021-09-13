Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni explains his celebratory handshake with QB Jalen Hurts

The team won the season opener, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 32-6 as the Nick Sirianni - Jalen Hurts era officially begins.
But the celebrating doesn't end with the fans.
Sirianni and Hurts were captured delivering a celebratory (and perfectly choreographed) handshake of their own during the first half.
That 1-0 feeling 🎸🦅 #PHIvsATL @JalenHurts | @Eagles | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dOZFOwS7Kd— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2021
Sirianni explained to Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody the story behind the handshake during the postgame press conference. It turns out, the head coach-starting quarterback handshake was not their own creation.
"That is my son and I's handshake, to be honest with you," Siranni said with a smile. "As Jalen and I got closer throughout there, I told him that. I said, 'this is my son and I's handshake,' and we started doing it. We had fun with it. We did it (Saturday) night before the meetings. And it was fun to do that in the game again."
Siranni continued, "When you're in there celebrating with somebody and you're having those emotions, those emotions mean even more when you're close with that person. So that was fun. That was special."
The Eagles coach said his son, Jacob, is OK with sharing with the handshake with the team's starting QB.
"My son doesn't mind. He's just a young boy so he doesn't mind that we shared that handshake," Siranni said. "So it's my son, myself and Jalen's handshake now."
And maybe also between a few thousand Eagles fans in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday?
